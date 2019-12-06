PHOTOS: Museveni reveals that he is a great actor

By Job Bwire
President Museveni gave celebrated Ebonies dramatists led by Sam Bagenda popularly known as Dr Bbosa Shs100 million on Thursday evening.
The president who was received by Dr Bbosa and the State Minister for Works, Gen Katumba Wamala had graced an event that was to to mark 33 years of acting at Theatre La Bonita.
Dr. Bbosa could not hide his excitement at the event and further appreciated Museveni for honouring his invitation.
“Who am I to host the head of State? In 33 years I have spent on this stage. I thank all of you for the love. I have reached the epitome. Thank you, Mr President, for honouring my invitation and coming to celebrate with me. Whenever I meet elderly people, they say they have been watching my skits since they were still toddlers,” said Dr Bbosa.
President Museveni further revealed that he was also an actor when he was still in school. Museveni added that the show made him realize that he has been missing out on the pleasures enjoyed by Ugandans.
“You have now shown me what I have been missing for the last 55 years. This is because I used to be very active in drama in school. I took part in the play of “Murder in the Cathedral” then “Julius Caesar“…However, from 1965, I got involved in the political struggles and I have never had time for anything else. When I was there seated and watching, I said I have been missing out on the pleasures these people enjoy because it was fun, educative. But I have not had time to interact with the dramatists for a very long time. I thank you for inviting me today. I thank you for utilizing the opportunities brought by the NRM to develop your talents,” President said amid cheers from the revellers.
The event was also graced by several other public figures including Prince David Kintu Wasajja, brother to Kabaka Ronald Mutebi and Pastor Wilson Bugembe.