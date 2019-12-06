PHOTOS: Museveni reveals that he is a great actor

By Job Bwire

President Museveni gave celebrated Ebonies dramatists led by Sam Bagenda popularly known as Dr Bbosa Shs100 million on Thursday evening.

The president who was received by Dr Bbosa and the State Minister for Works, Gen Katumba Wamala had graced an event that was to to mark 33 years of acting at Theatre La Bonita.

Dr. Bbosa could not hide his excitement at the event and further appreciated Museveni for honouring his invitation.

“Who am I to host the head of State? In 33 years I have spent on this stage. I thank all of you for the love. I have reached the epitome. Thank you, Mr President, for honouring my invitation and coming to celebrate with me. Whenever I meet elderly people, they say they have been watching my skits since they were still toddlers,” said Dr Bbosa.

President Museveni further revealed that he was also an actor when he was still in school. Museveni added that the show made him realize that he has been missing out on the pleasures enjoyed by Ugandans.