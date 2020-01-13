Newly appointed ministers have this afternoon taken the oath at State House Entebbe.

The swearing ceremony was presided over by the President, Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet Kataha in the presence of other ministers.

However, only six out of the seven presidential nominees including Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi, Beatrice Anywar of Kitgum Municipality, Usuk County’s Peter Ogwang as well as Hellen Adoa of Serere district, RobinahNabbanja of Kakumiro district and Molly Kamukama took Oath.

Kyaka County MP Jackson Kafuuzi did not take oath since his experience to deputise the Attorney General remains in question.

Museveni is said to have tasked the ministers to focus on serving the NRM manifesto instead of explaining their appointment.

The ministers are slated to be treated at a welcome dinner at Hotel Africana this evening.