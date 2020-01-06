Business is paralyzed in Kasangati , shops still closed, traffic resumed and fire (boxes, rubbish) were earlier lit along Gayaza road but police intervened and moved the vehicles.

More people power supporters continued to gather but police kept firing teargas to disperse them & media.

Police, Bobi wine and his supporters have been engaging in the running battle since morning, with Police firing teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the supporters who had turned rowdy.

The electoral commission cleared Bobi to conduct his national wide consultation which were slated to start this morning in Gayaza.