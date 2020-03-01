[caption id="attachment_47634" align="alignnone" width="1024"]<img class="size-large wp-image-47634" src="http:\/\/www.kfm.co.ug\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/7c6032b1-19e4-4609-b05a-f43d503835fb-1-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="681" \/> Dr Kazimba takes over from Stanley Ntagali who is retiring as the 8th Archbishop of Church of Uganda after clocking 65 years, the mandatory age of retirement. PHOTOS BY DAVID LUBOWA[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_47635" align="alignnone" width="1024"]<img class="wp-image-47635 size-large" src="http:\/\/www.kfm.co.ug\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/e670d870-75d4-4feb-9912-9fd1149e4c01-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="681" \/> The Nabagerekka of Buganda Kingdom, Her Majesty Sylvia Nagginda and the Katikiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayinga[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_47637" align="alignnone" width="1024"]<img class="wp-image-47637 size-large" src="http:\/\/www.kfm.co.ug\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/df6e7160-cd95-47f6-a433-75e93ea3e66e-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="681" \/> H.E Yoweri Kagutta Museveni at the enthronement of the new archbishop of the church of Uganda.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_47639" align="alignnone" width="1024"]<img class="wp-image-47639 size-large" src="http:\/\/www.kfm.co.ug\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/ea24ad7e-d918-4afd-89c5-294a82aeb883-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="681" \/> The first lady, Janet Museveni at the enthronement of the new archbishop.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_47640" align="alignnone" width="1024"]<img class="wp-image-47640 size-large" src="http:\/\/www.kfm.co.ug\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/a886a7f6-92f1-464c-a085-64f363a705a7-1024x681.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="681" \/> The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-large wp-image-47636" src="http:\/\/www.kfm.co.ug\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/74ee2ded-969a-4b79-8a51-367c94bb47c1-1024x828.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="828" \/>