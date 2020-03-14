By Benjamin Jumbe

66 UPDF Engineers have completed a 4- month engineering battalion course at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre.

The course which was facilitated by the USA marines had heavy equipment, utilities, supply, and civil engineering sections.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, the Commandant of the Centre Brig-Gen Gaetano Omola thanked the US government for the great support both in equipment and human resource adding that the course will improve UPDF’s capabilities through mobility, counter mobility and survivability in operations.

The representative of the US embassy Lt Robinson attributed these courses to the good diplomatic relations between Uganda and America.