PHOTOS: Wizkid dedicates tonight’s concert to Mowzey Radio

Nigerian singer Wizkid, arrived earlier in the country and he is set to put up an enourmous show in memory of the late Ugandan and Goodlyf singer, Mowzey Radio.

“Uganda love!!! Can’t wait!! RIP my bro Radio! We miss u forever! This one for u,” he posted on his twitter account.

Wizkid will perform today at Kololo Airstrip tonight at his show dubbed, ‘Dirty December’.