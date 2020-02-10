The plans to relocate the Electoral Commission from Jinja road are still hanging in balance.

The contractor for the Kampala flyover project wants the electoral body to move from Jinja road to start on the construction. Unfortunately, the ministry of finance says there is no money to put up a new home for the Electoral Commission.

According to Ssemuju Nganda, the opposition chief whip in parliament, this is likely to affect the 2021 election activities, urging that relocation plans be suspended.

Ssemuju is also against the move by the electoral commission to rent a place so that it can carry out its activities.

EC officials told MPs that they needed Sh72b to relocate to a new home after the roads authority earmarked the current home of the electoral body for the construction of Jinja-Kampala Expressway, Kampala Flyover as well as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).