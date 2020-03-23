By Benjamin Jumbe

Private players in the tourism sector are calling on the government to wave off statutory payments to enable them to keep afloat during this period of Corona Virus pandemic.

It comes as several employers are said to be laying off workers due to loss of business as a result of the Covid -19 Pandemic.

The chairperson of the presidential round table on tourism who is also the CEO of Great Lakes Safaris Amos Wekesa says the pandemic has greatly hit the sector and without support from government, many businesses may not stand.

He is however confident that once some taxes are waved for this period, businesses will be able to remain operational and retain their employees.