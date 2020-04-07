The Prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has this morning launched a covid-19 national response fundraising drive aimed at mobilising resources and funds to boost the coronavirus fight in the country.

Rugunda says the president has appointed Mary Karooro Okurut, the current Cabinet Minister in Charge of General Duties to take charge of this initiative.

Okurut is tasked with ensuring that the fundraising efforts are not mismanaged and that people have confidence to make contributions with an assurance the funds it will be used for the intended purpose.

Rugunda meanwhile says a bank account has been opened up in Stanbic Bank where contributions can be deposited.

He is optimistic that with collective support, coronavirus shall be defeated.

Globally a covid-19 solidarity response fund has since been opened up by the WHO and its partners for people and organizations who want to help fight the pandemic.