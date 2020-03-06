Police has amended the force’s standing orders of 1984, following concerns over the marginalization of women.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Asan Kasingye says the amended orders have already been gazetted and will soon be launched.

“We sat and all got involved in the review of the orders. We carried out workshops and seminars at the district and regional levels. We had workshops that involved other stakeholders like UN Women, the UHRC, Parliament, and other stakeholders in order to make sure that they all make a contribution, which they have all done. We have gazetted standing orders and soon they will be inaugurated probably within one month,” Kasingye said.

Previously female police officers had to notify the Inspector General of Police before getting married, which has often been criticized by women’s rights activists.