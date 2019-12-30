Police is set to provide support life guards to revelers along beaches across the country as Ugandans usher in the New Year

This has been revealed by police publicist Fred Enanga while addressing journalists at Naguru

Enanga has also cautioned proprietors of the different recreation centers to ensure that revelers swim in controlled patrolled areas to ensure safety

The public has been advised to follow instructions while at the beach

In past years several deaths have been reported at beach sites during New Year celebrations.