Police has arrested the key suspect in the murder of Bugiri district Sheikh Mutumba Masudi.

According to the Busoga East Regional police commander, Anatoli Katungwesi, the suspect was arrested by the flying squad team from Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Katungwesi who does not reveal the identity of the suspect, however, says he is a supervisor with SGA, a security company in Kampala.

He adds that they have not found him with the killer gun and investigations are still ongoing to recover it.

63-year-old Sheikh Mutumba was gunned down on Friday last week at his home in Busimba village in Bugiri district.

Police has since revealed that his death is connected to a family land wrangle and not the famous killing of Muslim clerics.