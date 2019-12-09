Police arrests three over Nakasongola murders

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police has arrested three suspects following the ongoing murder in Nakasongola district.

This is after more two people were beheaded last night in Wabigalo village, Wabinyonyi Sub County bringing the number of people who have been hacked to death in a space of a week to six.

Addressing journalists at police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga identified the deceased as 40 year old Fred Mujuni and 38 year old Frank Bulega, all residents of Wabigalo village.

According to Enanga, the two were killed at same spot on their way back home from a drinking joint in Wabigalo trading center.

Enanga says preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected killers used either a motorcycle or vehicle to escape the scene of crime but their motive remains unknown.

Last week unknown assailants attacked the same village and hacked to death four people including two children.