Police have arrested a group of youths in downtown Kampala who were protesting against corruption this morning.

Armed with placards, the activists under the auspices of Black Monday were arrested along Entebbe road during their anti-corruption campaign termed as “Real anti-corruption walk”

The youths who were divided into groups among them; Red Top, the alternatives and Poor Youth claim they are joining the president in the fight against corruption.

Last year, the president led Ugandans in an anti-corruption walk which was geared towards raising awareness about the vice and how best to fight it.

The youth have now declared every Monday as a day for protesting and raising awareness about the need to kick out corruption from the country.