Police arrests one over FDC break in

By Damali Mukhaye

Police in Najjanakumbi is holding the security guard of the opposition forum for democratic change to help it in the investigations after the party’s offices were broken into yesterday night.

This is after the police sniff dog that was brought at the scene ended at the door step of the security guard who resides within the party premises.

Najjanankumbi CID Joyce Ethwie who was leading the police team told KFM that they have gathered some information from the party offices that were broken into and have taken the figure prints.

She also says that they are holding the security guard she named Danstan Ojukaas, the first suspect since he was on duty when the incident happened, to help police in the investigation.

Meanwhile, FDC’s electoral commission Chief Boniface Bamwenda told Journalists that they are waiting for final reports from police about the incidence because they cannot draw to conclusions yet.

At least four computers, printers and monitors have been stolen from the party premises.