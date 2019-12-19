Police asked to increase “FikaSalama” operations

By Prossy Kisakye

The chairman of Uganda Transport Development Agency (UTRADA), Mustapha Mayambala, has asked traffic police to resume and intensify its “FikaSalama” operation during this festive season to track down errand motorists.

Mayambala says such operations have reduced the number of accidents that used to happen especially on the major routes during the festive seasons.

Meanwhile he advises passengers to report drivers who over speed or breach other traffic rules to ensure their own safety.