Trade, Industry and Cooperatives minister Amelia Kyambadde has asked security officers to return intercepted passengers to the points where their journeys started.

This followed several reports of police arresting people they found using public means like commuter taxis and buses on the first day of implementing the presidential directive on the 14-day suspension of public transport.

Scores of others were by this morning still stranded at various bus terminals and parks across the country after the suspension came into force yesterday.

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde says this is dangerous and is likely to propel further spread of Corona Virus in the country, where 14 cases have already been confirmed.

She says the police should rather deal with the drivers of the intercepted vehicles for violating the presidential directive and not passengers.