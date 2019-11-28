Police asks men to report spouses for gender-based violence

By Alex Ashaba

Police has asked men to stop keeping silent and report any case of gender-based violence.

The Rwenzori West Community Liaison Officer, Solomon Mugisa says there are many cases of men being assaulted by their spouses in the region but just few are reported to police because men fear being ridiculed and perceived as weak by society.

Speaking at the launch of Police Caravan 16 Days of Activism campaign for Rwenzori West in Fort Portal, Mugisa said they register just about three cases in a month.

Mugisa said the region is also grappling with cases of gender-based violence, noting that across the Rwenzori sub region with 9 districts, over 70 cases are registered in one month.

He attributes the high cases of gender based violence to alcohol abuse and poverty, asking the public to work with police to ensure that such cases are reported and dealt with.