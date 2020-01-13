Police have blocked the scheduled press conference by Makerere university guild leaders over delayed graduation gowns.

The guild speaker Joshua Muhwezi, among other guild leaders were slated to address journalists about the delay in the supply of graduation gowns this morning and to announce their way forward.

However, a section of some police officers intercepted before the conference had started and stopped asserting that the Guild council has nothing to do with the graduation.

Police anti-riot tricks now deployed at the guild council offices.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe had earlier said that the university is doing everything possible to ensure that all students who will graduate tomorrow and Wednesday have gowns.