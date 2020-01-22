Police have blocked former Forum for Democratic Change party president at the Nile Bridge from heading to Jinja.

Dr.Kiiza Besigye had been invited for a political talk show on one of the radios in Jinja this morning.

He locked himself in the car prompting police to tow it, using an army truck to Nalufenya police station.

Prior to his arrest, Besigye who was speaking on Facebook live urged Ugandans to join him in the fight to liberate the country.

He said article 3 of the constitution tasks every citizen with a responsibility to challenge the government when it carries out illegal activities.

It is reported that the talk show host David Isabirye has also been arrested.

His arrest comes after his recognition by the Guinness World Book of Records as the most arrested man in the world.

His arrest on Monday marked the 50th time he is arrested hence making him a record-breaker.