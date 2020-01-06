Police have blocked the consultative meeting of people power leader, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine that was scheduled to take place today at our lady of good counsel Gayaza in Kyadondo East ahead of 2021 polls.

Speaking to Kfm, Kasangati mayor Tony Sempebwa Kiyimba has shown disappointment towards police for blocking the meeting yet they went through the legitimate process.

Police explained that the organizers didn’t follow the requirements to have such a meeting.

According to a notification statement to parliament, Kyagulanyi is was supposed to be at our lady of good counsel, Gayaza Parish, Kyadondo East constituency for a consultative meeting.

In the communique he says he complied with section 3 (3) of the presidential Elections act 2005 and provisions of the public order management act 2013.