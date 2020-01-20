Police in Mbale District has blocked an attempt by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders to hold a public rally at Mpumudde grounds in the Namakwekwe ward in Mbale Municipality.

The public rally was meant to celebrate the belated regional party’s 15th anniversary.

Mr. Hassan Birigwa, the FDC National chairperson, Mrs. Margaret Wokuri, the FDC Mbale chairperson, Mr. Jack Wamanga Wamai, Mbale Municipality MP, and other leaders were meant to address their supporters.

Mrs. Margaret Wokuri, the FDC Mbale chairperson and another unidentified person were arrested and taken to Mbale Central Police station.

Mr. Robert Tukei, the Elgon police spokesperson says, the celebrations were blocked because permission had not been granted by the Inspector General Of police to them.

“They wrote to the IGP attaching a letter from Deputy general Secretary notifying that they were to have a meeting today in Mpummude grounds, the IGP has not written back to them to give them security and guidelines on how to go with the event, “he says.

He also says, there was also a controversy on the grounds they were to hold the celebrations.

“There was a controversy over the venue, the Deputy Assistant Townclerk of Northern Division had okayed it but on Saturday the Town clerk of Mbale Municipality wrote nullifying the offer, we couldn’t allow FDC to hold a meeting today, “he says

Adding “I have I told them to follow up and once IGP clears them, we shall allow them.”

Mr. Hassan Birigwa, the FDC National chairperson says they have followed all the law and wonders why the opposition is being limited to mobilize.

“We are following the law,we wrote to police,we have not broken any law, we urge our people to stay strong because the Junta will have to eventually leave because the Gadhafi’s are no more and Museveni will be no more”

He wonders why the law is being applied selectively and the opposition is being blocked to mobilize