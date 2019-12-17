Police boss sues woman for failing to bring decoration materials on his wedding day

By Juliet Kigongo

The former Regional Police Commander Kampala Metropolitan North, Wesley Nganizi has dragged to court a decorator for failing to bring decorating materials on his wedding.

In his law suit filed before the High Court civil division, Nganizi claims that in July, 2019 he contracted Anna Kintu for decoration services that were to be used at his wedding ceremony that was due to take place on the 24th of August 2019 in Nsambya at a consideration of Shs12 million.

Nganizi says he was so passionate about his day and therefore contracted Kintu on the basis of her experience, exposure and professionalism thus inviting guests dear to him from near and abroad to be part of the celebration because of his position then. He emphasized and agreed that the decoration would be so magnificent to nature and to that effect paid Shs10 million.

He says he was so shocked on the wedding day when Kintu made herself unavailable and inaccessible to him and Winnie Mabirizi who connected them. However, after sometime with no response, she sent about 3-4 people who introduced themselves as a team sent by Kintu to do what turned out to be a mockery.

Through his lawyers of Kirya Advocates, Nganizi who is currently the regional police commander, Elgon region now wants Kintu to pay him Shs250 million for the damages.