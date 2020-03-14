Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson has justified the involvement of police in the electoral process saying the two have to work jointly.

His remarks follow concerns from the public domain about why police has on several occasions been keeping a presence in the electoral process, having some aspirants’ meeting blocked, and some of them arrested.

Byabakama says according to Section 3 of the presidential elections act, the Uganda police force is mandated to maintain order and offer security to both the voters and political aspirants.

Meanwhile, the commission is displaying lists of persons recommended for deletion or inclusion onto the national voters’ register, a process that will end on Friday 20th March 2020