Police cautions motorists and other road users ahead of Christmas

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police has issued strict guidelines to be followed by all motorists and road users as the excitement for the festive season gets high.

Addressing journalists, the Traffic Commander Kampala Metropolitan Norman Musinga said they want to ensure a crash- free festive season on all high ways across the country.

Motorists are advised to among other things avoid over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, carrying excess passengers, carry driving permits and respect other road users among others.

Musinga warns that those who violate traffic rules shall be put in custody for at least 24 hours before they are issued with an express penalty or taken to court.