Police has spoken out on the accident that claimed the life of ardent People Power supporter this morning.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Oweyesigyire, the accident occurred behind Nakawa market as a motorcycle Reg No.UEY 675/P on which the deceased was riding, overtook a police patrol vehicle Reg number UP 4841, but in the process collided with another motorcycle.

The deceased identified as Ritah Nabukenya a resident of Bunamwaya was the passenger on the motorcycle.

He says that she was rushed to Mulago hospital, where she breathed her last after sustaining serious injuries.

Oweyesigyire says the traffic police at Jinja road police station has now opened up inquiries into the matter.