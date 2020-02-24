Police have this afternoon fired teargas and live bullets to disperse supporters of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi in Ndeeba as it blocked his consultative meeting.

Kyagulanyi was expected to resume his consultative meetings today starting from Pope Paul Memorial Community Center in Ndeeba but police denied him access to the venue saying he had not fulfilled some of the requirements agreed upon at an earlier joint meeting with the Electoral Commission.

While speaking to journalists shortly after the incident, Bobi Wine has blamed the police for continuously blocking his meetings even after meeting the requirements stipulated in the Public Order Management Law.

“We wrote to the electoral commission, we wrote to the police but they have been making ridiculous demands and they didn’t respond. Even as we speak they have deployed around the venue, they have arrested some of our supporters and continue to intimidate people,” Bobi Wine said.

Bobi Wine adds that they are going to use the law since its the only option left.

“We as people power are law-abiding citizens. Like we have been saying, we are going to use the law to its depths and after we have done everything within the law, we shall be informing you what is next. This is the last step we are on,” Bobi Wine said.

Angry supporters of Bobi Wine then turned to the police, prompting them to fire teargas and bullets to disperse them.