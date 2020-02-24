Police is heavily deployed at Pope Paul memorial hotel in Ndeeba where the Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagulanyi is expected to hold his consultative meeting.

Last week, Bobi Wine wrote to police notifying them about today’s meeting but he was however told to first meet with Police as advised by the Electoral Commission during the January mediation between presidential aspirants to agree on particular issues for the meetings.

On Friday Bobi Wine wrote to the commission indicating 10 issues he wants police to address before he resumes his meetings.

He wants among other things the commission to hold a meeting with police between today and 28th February so that his consultations can go on without any disturbances.

He also wants police to acknowledge receipt of his letters when they get them and respond to notices for any consultative meetings.