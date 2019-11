By Ivan Ssenabulya

Police has sealed off Mukono municipality legislators home, Betty Nambooze, where she was meant to collect signatures to petition the ICC.

The meeting was planned to take place at 77 in Mukono town.

According to one of the MP’s assistants, Nambooze is locked up inside the house.

This was part the campaign launched by the People’s government aimed petitioning the ICC over the alleged crimes against humanity committed by the ruling government.