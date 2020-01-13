Police have finally established the identity of a man who was killed and dumped in Mukono district.

Kampala metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says the deceased, a one Mutebi Ronald Gugwa, 33 years, a businessman and resident of Walusibi village in Mukono District was murdered and his body dumped in Mukono by a yet to be established motor vehicle.

Today after running his mug shot picture on social media, his relatives showed up at police and identified him.

The deceased has been selling fish along Senyi landing site, SSI sub-county in Buikwe District.

Police say they have arrested suspects implicated in the murder.