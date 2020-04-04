Police have intercepted and impounded two ambulances that were reportedly being used to ferry passengers to Kanungu district instead of patients.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says these were impounded at the Wandegeya check point following a tip off.

One of the drivers identified as David Sserukenya has been arrested and is detained at Wandegeya Police Station.

The ambulances are under registration numbers UAB 355Z and UAH 832W all landcrusers belonging to Revival Fire Ministries based United Kingdom.

One of the two ambulances had four passengers who upon interrogation, said they paid the drivers Shs 100,000 each for the journey.