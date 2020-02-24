Police in Masaka is investigating circumstances under which fire gutted two buildings destroying and property worth millions.

The fire whose cause is not yet known gutted two buildings located on Hobart Street housing wholesale shops for groceries such as sugar, cooking oil, soap, and rice among other properties.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire is said to have started from a building housing Mj Kamukamu general traders and Wamala shopping center before spreading to the neighboring building on the same street.

Some of the traders who lost their property in the fire said that they are yet to ascertain the amount of property they lost in the inferno but it’s a lot of money.

Masaka district fire brigade officer in charge, Rodgers Turinawe, says that police have started investigations into the cause of the fire outbreak and allegations that the fire could have been caused by the electrical short circuit.

Turinawe has however warned members of the public against poor wiring of buildings and the use of unqualified electricians saying that they risk losing their property in fire incidents.