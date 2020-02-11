A police officer attached to Bunamwaya community police station in Makindye, Sabagabo has shot dead his colleague and an LDU personnel and after committed suicide by shooting himself.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened after a heated argument ensued between police constable Ben Ojilong and Cpl Alex Opito on how to proceed with a case.

It is reported that Ojilong picked his gun and shot at Opito several times killing him instantly while an LDU personnel who was passing by sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead upon reaching Kitebi health centre.

Owoyesigyire says police have started investigating the incident while the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the city mortuary.

The gun and cartridges have been recovered from the scene.

This comes hours after a UPDF officer in Gulu shot dead three people.