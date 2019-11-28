Police officer sues government over wrongful prosecution

By Juliet Kigongo

A police officer is seeking for a compensation of Shs60 million for wrongful dismissal.

In his law suit filed before the High Court Civil Division, Gregory Mugisha has dragged the Attorney General to court seeking to be paid special damages for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and wrongful dismissal from employment as a police officer.

According to the court documents, Mugisha was on 29th day of January 2008 appointed as a cadet assistant superintendent of police heading the department of financial fraud unit where he worked until the 24th day of October 2011 when he was wrongfully terminated.

Court documents further indicate that Mugisha received a complaint concerning a United States Treasury Cheque number in the names of Bayes Nyakundi with a face value of about Shs420 million.

Mr. Mugisha narrates that on handing to them the cheque, it was alleged that it was not only false but also had no cancellation stamp thus leading to his arrest and arraignment before the Anti-Corruption Court that found him guilty of the offences of neglect of duty and uttering a false document.

He was then sentenced to a jail term of three and two years respectively which he appealed and consequently the Court of Appeal quashed his sentence and conviction on grounds that the cheque had changed hands for a number of days which could have been taken by another person.

Through his lawyers of Tumusiime, Kabega and Company Advocates Mugisha alleges his prosecution was malicious and in total abuse of police standing orders since he was never accorded a fair hearing.