Two police officers attached to Mulago Police Station have been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with two counts of corruption.

The duo, IP Reuben Ngasaki and Detective; Constable Amos Mbwira have appeared before Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The officers are accused of soliciting for a bribe of Shs1 million from a one Ibrahim Lubowa as an inducement to release his equipment, Neuro Respiratory Sets and Karl Endoscopy Instrument that were seized by Police.

Prosecution alleges that on October 24th 2019 at Mulago Police Station, the duo solicited for a bribe of Shs1 million from Lubowa and Detective Constable Mbwire accepted Shs150,000.

Through their lawyer Isaac Muwanga, the suspects have applied for bail however, the presiding magistrate declined to release them citing likelihood to interfere with both investigations and witnesses, lack of proper identification and medical documents to prove allegations of illness.

The magistrate has thus ordered them to reappear in court on January 22nd for mention of their case.