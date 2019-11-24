Police Registers 106 cases of domestic violence in less than 8 months

By Mudangha Kolyangha

The Police in Budaka District has registered over 100 cases of domestic violence in the last eight months.

This is according to the bi-annual report released by the Child and family protection Unit, ahead of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign which runs from 25th November.

Ester Namuduwa, the officer in-charge of Child and Family protection Unit said that statistics indicate that from January – August, police registered an increase in the number of cases of domestic violence and defilement in Budaka District.

She says more women are physically, emotionally and sexually abused hence pushing the figure of domestic violence high in the district.

According to the national annual crime report 2018, and 2017, Bukedi sub-region registered 1340 cases, with Budaka district registering fewer cases compared to other districts of Pallisa, Kibuku, Tororo, Butaleja, and Busia while in 2018, Bukedi sub-region registered the highest number with 1,300 cases followed by Aswa with 1,200.