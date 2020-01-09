By Tobias Jolly Owiny

Police at Gulu central police station have released a witch doctor who was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting a pastor on duty.

Irene Ajok was arrested last Friday together with a one Kevin Atim, a local councilor for Holy Rosary sub-ward in Laroo division Gulu municipality and Jennifer Awacngo from Gulu town.

The trio was charged with assault after they allegedly assaulted Pastor Concy Lagum of Healing and Deliverance Church in Gulu on September 13th 2019.

According to police, Pastor Lagum had gone to the village to administer deliverance prayer to a patient when she was rounded up and beaten under unclear circumstances by the trio.

The Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations at Gulu Central Police Grace Pande told media that the case was dropped by police on the advice of the office of the resident State Attorney.

According to Pande, the resident State Attorney’s office advised that there was insufficient evidence against the trio, prompting police to release them without charge.