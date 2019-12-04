Police seals off Besigye’s home and office

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police has sealed off the home and offices of the leader of the purported peoples government Dr Kiiza Besigye.

According to Besigye’s personal assistant Ronald Muhinda, joint security forces are heavily deployed at his home in Kasangati and offices along Katonga road.

Dr Besigye had today vowed to go ahead with his plans to lead a parallel anti-corruption walk from his Katonga office to Constitution Square.

President Museveni is today expected to lead the anti-corruption walk from Constitution Square to Kololo Independence Grounds to raise awareness about the dangers of the widespread vice in the country.

According to a statement from the purported People’s Government pressure group, Besigye will lead a team of anti-corruption activists from his office at Katonga road to the constitution square this morning after Museveni’s group has left the venue.

Police has however since vowed to block any procession by the opposition leaders because none of them has been cleared to hold such an event.