The Kyadondo East lawmaker, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has trashed the police statement about the death of Ritah Nabukenya and called it ridiculous.

Bobi Wine posted on his social media page and blamed police for coming up with statements as a way of covering up its crimes against humanity.

“At such times, the police always comes up with ridiculous statements to try and cover up their crimes against humanity, “he said.

Bobi wine further clarifies that supporting people power is not a crime and therefore Ugandans should come out and stand up for themselves.

“It is not a crime to support People Power or any other political formation. Countrymen and women, we are on our own- we must find it within ourselves to stand up for ourselves, otherwise, these people are determined to push us against the wall,” he said.

Bobi Wine continues to condemn the manner in which the people power supporter’, Ritah Nabukenya died.

According to the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Oweyesigyire, the accident occurred behind Nakawa market as a motorcycle Reg No.UEY 675/P on which the deceased was riding, overtook a police patrol vehicle Reg number UP 4841, but in the process collided with another motorcycle.