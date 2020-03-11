Police says they have summoned the Kampala Capital City Authority, enforcement officers who were yesterday conducting an operation in which a student was shot in the mouth following a scuffle.

In a statement, Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the officers have been summoned to record statements and give an account of what happened.

Yesterday at around, 1 pm Racheal Nankya, 14, a student at Lugazi SS, was hit by a stray rubber bullet as she was going to school with her mother.

Onyango notes Nankya was shot at as police tried to disperse rowdy crowds downtown at the old Tax Park.

Onyango says they await a medical report from Mulago hospital where the victim was rushed for further management to ascertain whether her injuries were due to shootings or just crash injuries.