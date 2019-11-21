Police takes figure and foot prints from FDC to government laboratory

By Damali Mukhaye

Police has taken the samples of the foot and figure prints it obtained from the offices of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) following the break in.

Police on Wednesday arrested a private security guard stationed at the FDC offices following the Monday night incident where unknown people broke into the offices of the party electoral commission and disappeared with four computers, monitors and printers.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owesigire tells KFM that police has so far recovered two CPUs and one monitor from the scene, 3 monitors and 2 CPUs are still missing.

He said that the security guard, is still under police custody to help police in its investigation since he is the first suspect whom when police interfaced with, said that he was in deep sleep and did not hear anything.