Police have revealed plans to set up care centers for nursing police officers

The political commissar Asan Kasingye said this will be effective in the next financial year and they will start the forensic, counter-terrorism, CDC departments at Naguru.

Stations at Nateete, Kibuli, and the police training station at Bwebajja will then follow through

These will be furnished with child care equipment and play area and a care attendant.

Kasingye says often breastfeeding officers have been challenged on how to balance taking care of their infants and work.

He made the remarks at the 2nd annual UPF female officers National conference held in Kampala under the theme,” promoting Women’s Advancement in Uganda Police Force”