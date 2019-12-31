The Police has assured members of the public of security as they usher in the New Year

The deputy spokesperson of Kampala metropolitan police, Luke Oweyesigyire, says they are to deploy in all happening places and places of worship and will be assisted by LDUs and other security agencies in patrolling all these places.

He advised parents planning to move with their children to different happening places to be careful and ensure that they can easily be identified when they get lost.

He also advised Ugandans to follow the guidelines that were issued yesterday by police.

According to the guidelines, people are not supposed to drink and drive, burn tyres and are slated to play fire works for only five minutes.