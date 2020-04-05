The police force has sounded a stand warning against people jogging in groups along pubic roads as the country enters day 6 of 14 day total lock down

Police publicist Fred Enanga says these have been spotted on areas along the Northern bypass, Muyenga , Munyonyo, Kyanja, Kiwatule, Kisasi, Ntinda, Kireka, Seeta , Kirinya, Bweyogerere, Kiira and Kyalliwajalla.

Enanga says the public should take the lock down seriously as its a prevention measure and not a holiday as many are treating it.

Addressing the media earlier today on security strides in the lock down so far, Enanga noted that they have also observed that some Bodabodas riders are still defying directives by carrying passengers.

He has appealed to these to stop the act or face repercussions.