Political financing is a threat to Uganda -Musumba

By Moses Kyeyune

Commercialization of Uganda’s politics, if not checked, poses a serious danger to the country’s sovereignty.

This is according to Salaam Musumba, the Forum for Democratic Change Vice President for Eastern Uganda who was earlier speaking at a Round Table dialogue on the Cost of Politics in Uganda held in Kampala.

Musumba says the citizenry should worry that the use of money in politics has become a weapon and a huge against able but economically weak potential leaders.

The dialogue is premised on findings of a recent study by the Alliance for Election Finance Monitoring.

The study focusing on campaign financing at parliamentary level showed that politics in Uganda is heavily commercialized to the extent that candidates for 2021 will require a minimum of 500 million shillings.