Political parties under the inter-party organization for dialogue (IPOD) have expressed concern over the delay by the government to respond to their resolutions made towards the implementation of the public order management (POMA) act.

During a meeting involving president Museveni, it was agreed that there is a need to review the POMA act and harmonize its interpretation and implementation.

Last week, they revealed plans to meet the prime minister over the same.

Led by the IPOD chairperson and FDC Secretary General Nathan, they are demanding the government to review some of the contentious issues in the act before the forthcoming general elections.

The NRM deputy secretary general Richard Todwong says the act affects all parties include the NRM.