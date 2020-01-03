The mayor of Nakawa division Ronald Balimwezo has revealed that political violence among different families in Nakawa division has started erupting ahead of 2021 polls.

He says that he has so far revived two cases of women who have been beaten by their husbands for supporting different candidates. Who have already declared their interest to contest.

He says that one woman who has been hit by her husband on the head for allegedly supporting the ruling National resistance party is currently at his office helplessly with her head rotting.

He cautioned couples to be careful and let each one of them support their candidates of their choices.