Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basaalirwa, has implored fellow politicians to adhere to the presidential directive banning public gatherings temporarily for a month in the bid to contain covid-19.

Speaking to KFM, Basaalirwa said many times politicians on opposition tend to oppose everything from government but for the county’s sake every politician should adhere to the outlined proposals to fight the virus.

He advised them to improvise other means like social media to carry out their consultative meetings in the meantime as the situation normalizes.

On Wednesday President Museveni ordered the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Public rallies and cultural meetings were also suspended for 32 days.