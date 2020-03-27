By Tonny Abet

Pope Francis has asked the world to join him as he leads a prayer service from the front of St Peters Basilica.

According to a letter to the Catholic Secretariat in Uganda, the Pope says that Christians should look up to God to shorten the time of the suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As coronavirus sweeps through the continents, the Pope has prescribed centralizing prayers in addition to strict adherence to safety guidelines to combat the pandemic.

Bishop Anthony Zziwa, the chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference has asked Ugandans to join the prayers that will be broadcast live in the Vatican News.

‘Catholic faithful and Christians of other confessions, should join the Holy Father and pray with him in this difficult time’, Bishop Zziwa said.