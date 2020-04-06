Officials from Kween district have revealed that porous border points are challenging prevention measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The Kween district health officer Godfrey Chemos tells KFM that since the total lock down was announced by the president they have so far 7 people in their custody under close monitoring who entered the country illegally.

One of them is a 47 year old woman travelled through Bukwo district initially from Rwanda, and others are from South Sudan and Kenya.

Chemos says the 7 who have been put under mandatory quarantine are currently stable with no coronavirus symptoms and will be handed over to security forces for further inquiries on how they accessed the country illegally.

Uganda today entered day 7 of a 14 day total lock down to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.